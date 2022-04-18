You Are Here: Home » Environment » Parks Canada hosting annual public forum

Pyramid Island in Jasper National Park. | Parks Canada/Sanne van der Ros photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada will be hosting a virtual annual public forum for Jasper National Park on April 27 to provide highlights of the past year and coming priorities.

The forum will include presentations, a question-and-answer session and the chance to connect with Parks Canada staff.

Jasper Field Unit Superintendent Alan Fehr is expected to begin the forum with his year-in-review address at 6:30 p.m.

This will be followed by presentations focused on the caribou recovery program, wildfire risk reduction and an update from the Indigenous Relations team.

The question-and-answer session will start at 7:30 p.m.

A meeting link, the 2021 Annual Report, a detailed agenda and other information will become available in the weeks ahead.

