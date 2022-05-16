Paid parking resumes this week

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Paid parking is set to resume in downtown Jasper this week, and residents will soon be eligible to apply for 500 hours of free parking.

The residential permit will allow residents to park in the Resident Parking Only zones and receive a code for the 500 hours of free parking program.

The free parking program is set to launch later this month.

Until then, residential permit holders will be able to park downtown, with no other action required.

Residents are also advised to watch for signage downtown.

Once the signs are up, paid parking will come into effect in that area.

On-street hours have been extended to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The parking rates will be $3 per hour for on-street parking and $2 per hour for the off-street lots, with an option of $12 per day in the lots.

Paid parking has also expanded to new streets and several off-street parking lots, while more signage and payment kiosks are expected for this season.

Paid parking is scheduled to end on Oct. 31.

Council will then have the opportunity to review the program for future years.

For details about paid parking and permits, visit www.jasper-alberta.ca/p/parking