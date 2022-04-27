Opposition MPs speak on challenges to tourism

Conservative MPs spoke to the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce during its general meeting at Chateau Jasper on April 20. | P.Shokeir photos

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The shadow minister of tourism and other Conservative politicians addressed some of the challenges facing the tourism sector while visiting Jasper.

The Opposition MPs gave short presentations and answered questions from attendees during the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce’s general meeting on April 20.

“We really need to discuss some of the big issues that we’re dealing with,” said West Yellowhead MP Gerald Soroka while introducing his colleagues.

“The two things that I’ve been hearing in this riding especially is the fact that there still needs to be more financial help for the tourism industry and the labour shortage.”

Michelle Ferreri, shadow minister for tourism, then spoke on the tumultuous period that tourism has been going through.

“I think the tourism sector is probably… the most interesting file that we have, because it’s actually the intersection of all the issues that we’ve seen highlighted and magnified over the last two years,” Ferreri said.

Ferreri noted that there was no new funding put into the 2022 federal budget for supporting tourism, with the exception of $24.8 million to Indigenous tourism over two years.

“Really, the $1 billion that was put into the 2021 budget was it, and so it kind of is saying, ‘Hey, you guys are recovered. You’re good.’”

Ferreri said the housing crisis and the labour crisis were both connected and affecting communities across the country, particularly Jasper.

She had also heard of delays with the temporary foreign worker program and highlighted how travel confidence had to be restored in order to stabilize the tourism sector.

Michelle Ferreri is the shadow minister for tourism and the Conservative MP for Peterborough—Kawartha, Ont.

A main focus of her talk was the lengthy approval process for getting development permits from Parks Canada.

“Infrastructure is critical, and how can we allow you to grow if the government is constantly preventing you from doing that growth?” Ferreri asked.

“We have to be diligent in allowing these time periods to decrease.”

The Opposition MPs took questions from the attendees.

Ginette Marcoux, executive director of the Jasper Employment and Education Centre, asked if a seven-month visa for temporary foreign workers would be possible for Jasper.

“That kind of program would be ideal for Jasper,” Marcoux said.

“Because (employers) had to keep their people employed year-round under the temporary foreign worker program, it was the Canadians that would get laid off during the winter time when we got into our high unemployment, which we don’t want to see, because that creates all kinds of tensions within the workforce.”

MP Bernard Généreux replied that Conservatives would support these kinds of measures, especially because of the evolving labour market.

“We have to see the future of employment in Canada completely different than (how) we used to see it before, and we have to have those ideas to change that to make sure that we adapt the way we do things,” Généreux said.

Many of the other questions and comments focused on the frustration with the lack of housing and the challenges with trying to move developments forward.

James Jackson, president and CEO of Tourism Jasper, noted how Canadians were asking Jasper for a service that it wasn’t empowered to deliver.

He added how it wasn’t just the lack of housing but also the high cost of living that discouraged workers from moving to Jasper.

“We need to collectively work on a value proposition for people to live here that’s outside of that,” Jackson said.

Shadow Minister for Finance Kelly McCauley was also in attendance but did not present.