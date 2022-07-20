You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Opening delayed for Jasper Indigenous Exhibit

Opening delayed for Jasper Indigenous Exhibit

A work in progress. This complex centrepiece featuring a bronze eagle flying above a sphere etched with Indigenous words will be unveiled at the grand opening ceremony next year. | Supplied photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The grand opening has been delayed for the Jasper Indigenous Exhibit near the Visitor Information Centre from Sept. 30 to some time in 2023.

The Indigenous Exhibit Working Group and Parks Canada made the decision due to a variety of factors which made it not possible to finish the project by the originally scheduled opening date.

“This is the story of our communities and we all want to present this in the best way possible,” said Tracy Friedel, Indigenous Exhibit Working Group member, in a statement.

Parks Canada stated that postponing the ceremony until the exhibit is fully completed “will honour and respect the important stories being shared by Indigenous communities.”

The Jasper Indigenous Forum and the Indigenous Exhibit Working Group have been working together with Parks Canada for the past decade to bring this exhibit to fruition.

The postponement will also allow this work to be presented and celebrated fully.

Construction will continue in the meantime as key project elements are completed and installed.

The exhibit will recognize and acknowledge Indigenous connections to the area and the forced removal and exclusion of Indigenous people from the land that became Jasper National Park.

It will include a centrepiece statue, artwork and exhibit panels written and designed by Indigenous partner communities.

The new date for the grand opening ceremony will be announced when determined.

