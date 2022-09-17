You Are Here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Op-ed: The future of the monarchy

Op-ed: The future of the monarchy

Posted by: Posted date: September 17, 2022 In: Editorial, Opinion | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

We’re living in chaotic times where history is constantly being made, so the death of a British monarch may not rank too high on a list of notable events for some.

Still, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign of 70 years was the longest of any British monarch, a feat probably achieved by avoiding smoking and a few emotional support Corgis.

While prime ministers and presidents came and went, she was a constant presence in British life, always setting an example but never intruding into political matters.

She embodied many qualities that the British respect, such as keeping your opinions to yourself and maintaining a stiff upper lip, qualities that are sorely lacking in modern discourse.

And with such a long reign, it’s rather remarkable that the Queen avoided any serious personal scandals of her own. (Her family is a different matter.)

Her passing has been met with a general feeling of sadness, a feeling that a central pillar of stability has crumbled away, raising questions about the future of the monarchy.

I have mixed feelings about the institution, considering it not too harmful but also believing that its benefits are overstated.

Defenders will say a figurehead monarch helps keep politicians humble and separates the head of state from the head of government, preventing all the pageantry and leader worship from being heaped on the person with the actual power, as is unfortunately the case with the U.S. president.

Even if all that could be proven true, isn’t the real issue that leader worship is a thing at all? Can’t we strive to teach children not to mindlessly idolize elites, or are we so pessimistic that we think this antiquated institution is necessary just to safely channel our primate instincts?

Actor Stephen Fry did once note that even some of the most strident anti-monarchists want to take selfies with the royals, so perhaps there is a cause for pessimism.

Ultimately, the fate of the monarchy will likely depend on the royals themselves.

Will they be able to maintain their dignity and decorum, or will they end up becoming Instagram celebrities like Meghan Markle or pariahs like Prince Andrew?

King Charles III has made his political opinions known in the past and still bears a reputational stain from the Diana affair, but his recent speech was well received enough to assume that he has the chops to keep the monarchy going for the foreseeable future.

Let’s just see if he can stay above the fray, because most of us can’t these days.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top