One dead, two in critical condition after collision

A 52-year-old female has died while two others are in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 93a.

On July 31, Jasper RCMP, Parks Canada and Emergency Services responded to the collision at about 2:30 p.m.

Police say an SUV with six occupants was making a left turn from Highway 93a onto Highway 93 southbound when it collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The 52-year-old female, who was a passenger of the SUV, was declared deceased on scene.

A 20-year-old female passenger and a 22-year-old female passenger were transported by air ambulance to Edmonton hospitals in critical condition.

All other occupants and the lone adult male driver of the pickup were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision are asked to contact Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

Jasper Fitzhugh