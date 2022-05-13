OHS charges laid in Jasper icefield crash

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A tour bus operator is facing charges under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act related to the fatal rollover at the Columbia Icefield in 2020.

“Brewster Inc. has been charged with eight counts under the act related to use and maintenance of seatbelts, failing to control hazards and failing to ensure equipment was in safe operating condition,” a provincial news release stated.

The charges are allegations yet to be proven in court.

On July 18, 2020, an ice explorer vehicle with 25 people on board left the road and rolled down an embankment on the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park.

Three people were killed and 14 others sustained serious injuries, including the vehicle’s driver.

The matter is scheduled for June 23 in Jasper Provincial Court.

As the matter is now before the court, no further information was provided.

The OHS investigation is separate and parallel to the RCMP’s criminal investigation, which concluded earlier this year.

RCMP initially promised its report would be released by the spring of last year, but this was repeatedly delayed.

The Crown will review the report and determine if the evidence warrants criminal charges.

“The RCMP is aware of the charges that resulted from Alberta Occupational Health and Safety’s separate investigation,” the news release added.

“The RCMP have shared all requested investigative material gathered during the criminal investigation with the Ministry of Labour and Immigration as required by the Alberta OHS Act.”

Mounties are expected to provide another update to the victims and families in an updated media release once more information about the outcome of the criminal investigation can be shared.

Two civil lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the people on the bus that day.