Notice from the Fitzhugh

The Jasper Fitzhugh will continue to be delivered to the townsite. Papers will be dropped off at whatever location is open.
For those that are closed due to the power outage, we will try to drop off our copies once they reopen.
We appreciate the continued support of our publication and will strike to keep the community informed during this difficult time.
Peter Shokeir,
Editor/Publisher,
Jasper Fitzhugh
It’s time. Support your local media.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers.
This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints.
Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media
to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.
Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.
Thank you in advance for your support.