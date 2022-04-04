New physician practising in Hinton

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A new family medicine physician is now providing care at Hinton Medical Clinic and supporting surgery services at the Hinton Healthcare Centre.

Dr. Joel Buhiire also has enhanced anesthesia skills.

“I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Buhiire to Hinton,” said Martin Long, MLA for West Yellowhead, “both as a physician and as a new member of this beautiful community. I know that, like anyone who arrives in Hinton, he will love what the town has to offer as well as the incredible location beside one of Canada’s best-known national parks.”

Alberta Health Services says the new physician will improve access to care, including surgery, for local and area families.

It will continue to recruit physicians to meet community needs across northern Alberta .

AHS has physician resource planners to identify and pursue international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities.

They work closely with various community partners and organizations, such as local Health Advisory Councils, the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and independent physician attraction and retention committees.