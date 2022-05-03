Municipality gets new logo and website

Jasper Municipal Council unveils the new flag for the Municipality of Jasper on April 27. From the left: Councillors Ralph Melnyk, Kathleen Waxer, Mayor Richard Ireland, Scott Wilson and Wendy Hall. | P.Shokeir photo

The Municipality of Jasper is rebranding to give itself an updated visual identity, which includes a new logo, updated brand colours and a new website.

Council and municipal staff unveiled the new logo in Council Chambers at the Library and Cultural Centre on April 27.

“These milestone additions will, I think, go an immensely long way to modernizing and standardizing communications on behalf of the Municipality of Jasper,” said Mayor Richard Ireland during the unveiling.

The old logo was first introduced in 2004, following the municipality’s creation in 2001.

“Since then, it’s the one and only logo we’ve ever had, so it’s time for a chance, time for refreshment,” Ireland said.

For the past several months, the Communications and Community Development teams had been engaging with mayor and council, staff and community groups to design a refreshed visual identity and new logo, and develop a more accessible website.

The Municipality of Jasper’s new logo is featured on the decals of these municipal vehicles.

“We asked them to think about what living, working, playing in Jasper meant to them, what made Jasper unique, what continues to make the Municipality of Jasper unique and what our logo and our visual identity might look like and what the colours might help convey the sentiments that they share,” Ireland said.

The feedback indicated that Jasper sets itself apart with its sense of community, its authenticity and its laidback, natural atmosphere.

The colours identified were similar from all of the focus groups and included blue, greens, glacier and turquoise.

Ireland said there was a desire for the logo to have “a clean, simple, distinctive look,” and they ultimately settled on a triangle shape as it was the shape of a peak.

The new logo is already being used electronically, but the municipality says it will take time re-brand municipal signage and assets.

The new website, meanwhile, is designed to have a more accessible and inclusive lens, and it also includes a community calendar.