Most front country campsites booked up

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

About 60 to 70 per cent of frontcountry reservable campsites have been booked for the current summer season in Jasper National Park.

Most of the remaining available sites are basic, unserviced campsites during midweek.

There is still good availability prior to the third week of June.

“Jasper National Park strongly recommends reservations throughout July and August, or campers will be disappointed,” Parks Canada said in an email statement.

“Camping alternatives outside the park are more than a one-hour drive from the Jasper townsite, and are typically very busy as well.”

For backcountry experiences, Maligne Lake, Tonquin and Skyline are full, but there is still availability at other locations and for people looking for shorter stays.

Overall, campsite use for frontcountry and backcountry sites is typical and comparable to previous years.

To book a campsite, users are asked to use the Parks Canada Reservation System (PCRS).

If a user experiences difficulty, they can speak to an operator at the call centre.

“This year, there has been no substantial issues with respect to the PCRS on reservation launches this season,” Parks Canada added.

“With the high demand for camping, there are however, some campers who were not successful in getting their specific dates with the service type and/or campsite location they were seeking.”