Mobile mammography service to visit Jasper

Credit: Alberta Health Services

Women ages 50-74 — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to mammography services when the Alberta Health Services Screen Test program arrives in the community later this month.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Jasper Activity Centre/Jasper Fitness & Aquatics Centre (305 Bonhomme Street) on May 24-27, May 30-31, and June 1. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in northern Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

Due to COVID-19, Screen Test is taking a number of precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. Details will be shared when you call to book your appointment.

Visit https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/screen-test-mobile-clinics/ for more information and a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites.

Thank you for supporting Screen Test over the past 30 years. It has been our pleasure bringing screening mammography to you. Together we are saving lives, one community at a time.

Alberta Health Services