Mischief to fiber optic cable near Hinton disrupts cellular services

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Hinton RCMP are cautioning the public about recent mischief to fiber optic cable that recently disrupted cellular services to the Grande Cache area.

Police received reports that fiber optic cable lines were cut in the area of Highway 40N in the area of Jarvis Lake on Aug. 31 and Sept. 22.

In one of the incidents, internet and cellular services were down to the Grande Cache area for approximately 10 hours.

Police say the fire optic cable may have been mistaken for copper wire.

Fiber optic cable has no monetary value, however, and police say there is a serious impact to the communities served by the fiber optic cabling, which includes a public safety issue as a disruption to cellular services prevents users from calling 911.

Hinton RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with any information about this crime to call them at 780-865-5544.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.