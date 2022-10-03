You Are Here: Home » Crime » Mischief to fiber optic cable near Hinton disrupts cellular services

Mischief to fiber optic cable near Hinton disrupts cellular services

Posted by: Posted date: October 03, 2022 In: Crime, News | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Hinton RCMP are cautioning the public about recent mischief to fiber optic cable that recently disrupted cellular services to the Grande Cache area.

Police received reports that fiber optic cable lines were cut in the area of Highway 40N in the area of Jarvis Lake on Aug. 31 and Sept. 22.

In one of the incidents, internet and cellular services were down to the Grande Cache area for approximately 10 hours.

Police say the fire optic cable may have been mistaken for copper wire.

Fiber optic cable has no monetary value, however, and police say there is a serious impact to the communities served by the fiber optic cabling, which includes a public safety issue as a disruption to cellular services prevents users from calling 911.

Hinton RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with any information about this crime to call them at 780-865-5544.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top