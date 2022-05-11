Miette Hot Springs reopens to public

Miette Hot Springs, located in Jasper National Park, features the hottest hot springs in the Canadian Rockies. | Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada reopened Miette Hot Springs on May 6 for the 2022 operating season after keeping the facility closed for the past two summers.

Located at the northeast end of Jasper National Park, Miette Hot Springs is the hottest hot springs in the Canadian Rockies—natural hot springs water flows from the mountain at 54 C before cooling to 40 C as it enters the pools.

“Miette Hot Springs was closed throughout its 2020 operational season to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

“The site remained closed in 2021 due to a national shortage of qualified lifeguards. This industry-wide shortage continues to impact many aquatic facilities across Canada, including Parks Canada’s operations.”

A shortage of qualified staff continues to impact the operation,

However, Parks Canada said it will maintain a 1-75 lifeguard-to-patron ratio throughout the summer in order to ensure the safety of hot spring visitors.

“The health and safety of visitors is Parks Canada’s top priority,” Parks Canada added.

“Lifeguards and cashiers are critical to ensuring the health and safety of our guests and ensuring the smooth day-to-day operation of Miette Hot Springs.”

Hours of operation for the 2022 season are based on staff capacity, and extended hours will not be offered in July and August.

Miette Hot Springs is open daily from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. until Oct. 10, with last admission at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

Entry is first come, first served, and reservations are not available.

Anyone arriving at peak periods, including weekends and statutory holidays, may encounter busier-than-normal line ups and significant wait times.

Visitors are asked to be kind to fellow patrons and Parks Canada staff.

With the exception of water in a metal or plastic bottle, food and drinks are only permitted in the designated eating area.

The Fiddle Valley Café and Gift Shop are closed for the 2022 operating season. Limited snacks and drinks are available through on-site vending machines.

Restaurants are located at the neighbouring Miette Hot Springs Bungalows, at Miette Mountain Cabins and in the towns of Jasper and Hinton.

A picnic area is located near the Source of the Springs trailhead for use before or after a visit.

For more information on visiting Miette Hot Springs, visit www.hotsprings.ca/miette