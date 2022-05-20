Local artist leaves uplifting mark on Jasper

Keenan Silence poses in front of his mural on the back-alley wall of Timberwolf Rocky Mountain Emporium Ltd. | J.Stockfish photo

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Keenan Sillence returned home to Jasper to leave his mark on the town that raised him for the inaugural Jasper Uplift! Mural Festival.

As the lone local artist involved in the first- ever mural festival in town, Sillence embraced the opportunity to come home and create a piece of art that will live on for years and festivals to come.

Over the course of two weeks, Sillence created his mural, located on the back-alley wall of Timberwolf Rocky Mountain Emporium Ltd., while taking in the festivities and spending time with family and friends.

Before returning to his current home in Canmore, Sillence discussed his work and his time back in Jasper for the festival.

“I’m stoked to see everything come together and wrapped up and put a bow on it.”

Sillence explained that his work came together with some assistance.

“I had a ton of help. A ton of help. Friends, family, volunteers. Even Greg Deagle came out and helped,” he said.

“It was a big push for us but we got it done.”

Sillence’s mural is inspired by the 1997 film “Princess Mononoke,” a Japanese animated historical film from Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki.

“The film centers around the relationship between humankind and nature and displays the battle between both forces,” Sillence said.

Sillence said these themes are depicted in the different characters found in his mural.

Climate change and overconsumption are also underlying themes in the film, he added.

“I thought it was pretty fitting for Jasper and where we are situated and the issues that we are dealing with.”

While Sillence now resides in Canmore, taking part in Uplift! in the town where he grew up is an important moment for him.

“I don’t live here full time anymore, but Jasper is always going to be a part of me, and it has shaped me into the person I am today,” he said.

“To put this up in my hometown means a lot. It’s very special.”