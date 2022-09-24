You Are Here: Home » Opinion » Letters to the Editor » Letter to the editor: Queen’s Lying-in-state

Letter to the editor: Queen’s Lying-in-state

Dear Editor,

The world is made up of ordinary people yet we seldom see them on the big stage. But for once, for four days, we did. They came to say goodbye to an extraordinary lady: Her Majesty The Queen.

They came in their thousands. They waited for ten, twelve, fifteen hours or more. Every colour and creed. The elderly, the infirm, people hobbling, people in wheelchairs, the blind with their guide dogs, the fathers with their sons, the mothers with their daughters, little children and babies in arms. They came in their silence, they came in their sadness. They bowed, they curtsied, they saluted, and some blew Her Majesty a kiss.

Just for a moment the ordinary people had the Queen to themselves. It was remarkable. It was amazing . . . it was beautiful!

David Harrap,
Jasper, Alta.

