Know Your Rights: General holidays

Ginette Marcoux | Special to the Fitzhugh

The Jasper Employment & Education Centre is often asked questions regarding the rights of workers both at work and in their accommodations.

In efforts to keep seasonal and permanent workers informed on their rights, the Fitzhugh has partnered with the Jasper Employment & Education Centre to delve into the rights of both employees and employers in a bi-weekly column in which the Executive Director, Ginette Marcoux will answer the Centre’s frequently asked questions.

Q. When are the general holidays in Alberta for 2022?

A. New Year’s Day (Jan 1), Alberta Family Day (Feb 21), Good Friday (Apr 15), Victoria Day (May 23), Canada Day (July 1), Labour Day (Sep 5), Thanksgiving Day (Oct 10), Remembrance Day (Nov 11) and Christmas Day (Dec 25).

Q. Do I qualify for general holiday pay?

A. An employee is entitled to general holiday pay if they have worked for the same employer for at least 30 workdays in the 12 months prior to the holiday.

Most employees are entitled to general holidays and receive general holiday pay if one of the following applies to them:

– a general holiday is a regular day of work, or

– they have worked on a general holiday that is not a regular day of work.

Q. How much should I be paid?

A. The rules are specific to hourly employees and will be different depending on whether the holiday falls on a regular day of work for the employee or it is a day off. See table for further details.

Should you require further information, you can always stop by our Centre or call Employment Standards at 1-877-427-3731.