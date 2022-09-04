Kevin Lazzari: Jurassic World Dominion

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Who remembers the first “Jurassic Park” movie? I remember watching it and thinking how innovative it was. A theme park with cloned dinosaurs seemed like a movie that would be great to watch. Six films later, and I still root for the dinosaurs in certain situations. Bad scientist and angry dinosaur has been a recurring theme in all six movies. How could you not be team dinosaurs in that scenario?

Each “Jurassic Park” film has generally killed it at the box office by providing the audience with intense action sequences. The special effects in each movie are always impressive, and this film is no exception. The CGI in “Jurassic World Dominion” is what you would expect from the franchise. The storyline is an extension of the last five movies, and it is very predictable. I was entertained but was glad I did not pay to see it at a movie theater. I understand why the critics have been hard on this film, but you have to remember the movie is about cloned dinosaurs. The franchise has been pushed as far as it can go with no room for advancement.

Fans of the series will have to watch this film so they can see how it all ends. I can give you a hint by saying the dinosaurs are really the heroes of the film, and humans are just a side note.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Jurassic World Dominion” (2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.