Kevin Kritiques: Tremors

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Do you like horror comedies? If you do the movie, “Tremors” would be the perfect choice. The fans loved this cult classic so much it paved the way for six sequels. There are even rumors that number eight might be in the works. This low-budget monster movie went way beyond what was thought possible. You will have to watch the movie and see why it became a cult classic.

If you know the game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, you will find it interesting to know he is one of the stars of “Tremors.” With an all star cast, it is easy to play the game six degrees of separation with “Tremors” as a focal point. When I rewatched the movie, I completely forgot Reba McEntire was in it. Reba plays an eccentric survivalist opposite of Michael Gross who will shoot anything in sight with their vast gun collection. Fred Ward and Kevin Bacon take the buddy movie to new limits with their rough humor and genuine hijinks. Recently, Kevin Bacon paid tribute to Fred Ward when he passed away on May 8. Bacon is quoted as saying, “When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

This film uses every trick in the book to make you laugh and cement its way into the world of cult classics. This low-budget monster flick pays homage to horror classics of the ‘50s and ‘60s, with a little comedy thrown in for good measure. This midnight movie is as good as it gets.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Tremors” (1990) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.