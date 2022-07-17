Kevin Kritiques: Thief

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you have aspirations of becoming a safecracker the movie, “Thief” is your training film. The premise of the movie is that James Caan is a thief that can steal anything anytime. He does have a code and will only liberate certain items for loyal clients. I always get caught up in the whole code of ethics of a criminal. Are there certain lines that they will not cross? James Caan’s character certainly has a morality that is flawed. As the movie progresses, that morality is thrown out the window, which is probably why I liked the film.

James Caan is an actor that can play any part he chooses, but he excels at playing the tough guy. In “Thief,” he plays the part perfectly with the supporting cast backing him up. The surprise two cameos are Willie Nelson and James Belushi. I often forget Willie Nelson had a few roles in his career, and with 75 acting credits, he certainly has contributed to cinema. James Belushi is always a bonus, because he always brings his zaniness to the screen.

“The Godfather,” “Elf,” “Misery” and “Rollerball” are movies that we think about when it comes to Caan. However, there is something unique about his role in “Thief.” The movie is shot like a ‘70s crime drama with a style that James Caan certainly embraced. Check it out if you are looking for something in the indie realm.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Thief” (1981) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.