Kevin Kritiques: The Lost City

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you are looking for an action adventure film involving a treasure map, “The Lost City” will do the trick. Be forewarned this is a comedy, and there is adult humor that is so subtle it can be missed. The rating is PG, but if you are paying attention, it could be rated 14A. I thought it was more of a parody of a treasure hunt movie than something like “Indiana Jones.”

The pairing of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum initially made no sense to me. Once I realized it was a slapstick comedy, I understood how the movie would play out. With the introduction of each new character, the movie kept getting quirkier. Daniel Radcliffe plays the villain as you would expect. He is still trying to shed his remnants of playing Harry Potter, but is that even possible? Brad Pitt has a cameo where he plays a mercenary, and things do not go as planned. When I think about it, nothing in the movie goes the way it should. The two stars could have been easily replaced by Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.

If you are looking for cheap laughs and raunchy comedy, “The Lost City” has it all. Bullock and Tatum could not have done a better job of making me chuckle. It was the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon watching their newest film.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “The Lost City” (2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.