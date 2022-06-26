Kevin Kritiques: The Jetsons

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you are looking for a cartoon that is in the sci-fi realm, you have to watch the Jetsons. It is a comedy that will have you laughing at what the people in the ‘60s thought our world would look like. It was created in 1962 by Joseph Barbera and William Hanna, who founded Hanna-Barbera Cartoons, Inc. Without them, we would not have “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons.” When I was a kid, I could not wait for the Hanna-Barbera logo to appear on the screen and then watch my favorite cartoon.

If you had the privilege of watching Joe and Bill’s work, you know they were ahead of themselves when it came to “The Jetsons.” They ironically predicted the future in several aspects through a simple cartoon. I know my world was better, because of a sci-fi cartoon that had flying cars and apartments in the sky. The comedy was simple and wholesome with the jokes being predictable. Animation has come a long way since simple drawn cells that were colorized by hand. “The Jetsons” paved the way for future animators, and thankfully it was preserved in a digital format.

Rewatching “The Jetsons” brought me back to a time in my life where things were simple. Who remembers coming home at lunch from school and watching “The Flintstones”? If I could thank William Hanna and Joseph Barbera personally, I would. Thankfully, their work will live on for future generations to be entertained by their cartoons.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “The Jetsons” (TV series) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.