Kevin Kritiques: The Bad Guys

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

It has finally happened where cartoons are becoming cool again. The last few years have been a bit dismal in the animation world. The folks at DreamWorks decided the world needed entertainment in the form of anthropomorphic animals. To add to the craziness, those animals were criminals that attempted to reform themselves as model citizens. Well, they had me at anthropomorphic animals.

I am a big fan of cartoons that are written for a family audience that includes adult humor. Who better to bring the comedy than Sam Rockwell? He is the voice of Wolf, who is our lead character. No one does it better when it comes to weird and outlandish characters. Remember his character in the movie “Mr. Right,” and you know why he is perfect for the role of Wolf.

“The Bad Guys” is a tribute to all the “Oceans” films starring George Clooney. There is even a joke that pokes fun at Clooney. The film has the old school heist dialed in, and there is slick style that is exemplified by the jazzy soundtrack. A solid story, interesting characters, fart humor and Sam Rockwell dialing it up is what makes this film worthy of a watch.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “The Bad Guys” (2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.