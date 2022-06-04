You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Kevin Kritiques: Star Trek: Lower Decks

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you are a trekkie, you will understand why I had to check out the TV series, “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” I have watched everything to do with “Star Trek” to the point of obsession. I was a fan of the original series that aired from September 8, 1966, to June 3, 1969. I remember watching the reruns on CBC, and I have cycled through the series a few times.

Sci-fi has always been my go to, because you can go places that sometimes you cannot even imagine. The series inspired a few inventions that are in existence today. Science fiction has always paved the way for inventors to dream. When I use my cell phone, I think of Captain Kirk using a communicator.

The question that you really have to ask is, “Is the world ready for ‘Lower Decks’?” The answer is probably no, because unless you are a fan of “Star Trek,” the show makes no sense. It is a cartoon from the twisted mind of Mike McMahan, who also did “Rick and Morty.” There is every reference from Captain Kirk, Spock, to the warp drive. Each episode goes where no man has gone before. The results are pure comedy for trekkies, but absurd if you are not a fan of “Star Trek.”

“Lower Decks” will fall in the category of why am I watching an adult animated show based on “Star Trek.” If you watch it, you will quickly find out the answer and crave the next episode.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (TV series) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.

