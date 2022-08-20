Kevin Kritiques: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

It seems like yesterday when I first watched the first “Sonic” movie. Then I realized that it came out in 2020. Those two years between the first film and the sequel have certainly been eventful. Things are getting back to normal, and Hollywood is even producing sequels like “Sonic 2.” The first movie hinted there would be another film, and they delivered as promised.

The second film introduces new characters, and the action gets ramped up as we would expect. The original cast is all there, and the doughnut humor is left intact for fans of the original. The second movie explains things that I questioned in the first film. I am sure if I played the video game I would understand the concepts. The writers did an excellent job of providing the viewer what they need to know for all of us non-gamers.

Jim Carrey is back as the manic Dr. Robotnik after escaping the mushroom planet. He still is on a quest to capture Sonic, and he has made an alliance with Knuckles the Echidna. Sonic and his new friend Tails do everything they can to thwart Dr. Robotnik’s plans. With the help of the people from Green Hills, things do not go as planned for the evil doctor. Carrey makes for an excellent villain, and he has not lost a beat since the original film.

“Sonic 2” is great family fun with a few added twists that should leave everyone entertained. There is even a hint of a third “Sonic” film in the credits for our hedgehog friend.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.