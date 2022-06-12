Kevin Kritiques: S.W.A.T.

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

In 2017, the powers that be decided to reinvent the wheel by producing the show “S.W.A.T.” The producers based the show off of a series from 1975 of the same name. They wanted to modernize it by featuring the latest tech and the newest weaponry available. The prop department wanted authenticity, and they definitely achieved their objective

I avoided this show, because I thought it would be overdone. I decided to take a chance and check out the show, because you cannot judge a book by its cover. Maybe there was more to the ads, and the show might be something different. To my surprise, there was a story that weaves through each episode. There is solid character development, and the action will keep the viewer entertained.

I have always been a fan of police dramas since I was a kid. “Columbo,” “Barney Miller,” “Miami Vice,” “Law and Order,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Dragnet” are just a few of the shows that shaped my interest in cop shows. The message is always the same in most episodes, and the outcome is usually predictable. With a series of clues criminals are brought to justice, and the scales of justice are corrected. “S.W.A.T.” follows all these rules and does not break from that formula. The special weapons and tactics team (S.W.A.T.) always gets their man with dramatic results to accomplish that goal.

The show should keep you entertained if you are looking for a show to fill the void.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “S.W.A.T.” (TV series) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.