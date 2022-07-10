Kevin Kritiques: Riddick

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you think of Vin Diesel, most fans think of his “Fast and Furious” franchise. With nine movies, and one in development, Vin Diesel made his mark. Yes, I am a fan of all nine films, but when I think of Vin Diesel, the “Riddick” franchise is the one that I am impressed by, for the simple fact the film series fits in the science fiction genre and space western. The three movies are literally out of this world, and Vin is the antihero that we have come to accept.

The premise of the film is Vin Diesel’s character, known as Riddick, is left for dead on an alien planet. If you have watched the first two films, you know Riddick will survive at any cost. The action is intense with everything being destroyed in Diesel’s path. The alien predators that he is stacked up against are as good as they get. The mercenaries that arrive to collect the bounty on Riddick’s head are entertaining. It is survival of the fittest for monsters, mercs and the infamous Riddick.

The set of “Riddick” is one that should inspire future science fiction projects. The monsters are straight out of the “Aliens” playbook. Vin Diesel does the character justice by having no boundaries when it comes to his own survival. He is a one man wrecking crew with no one safe because of his specific skill set. I cannot wait to see the fourth installment of the “Riddick” series and see what Vin does to level up his character.

"Riddick" (2013) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.