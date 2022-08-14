Kevin Kritiques: Numb3rs

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Have you ever thought about what the world would be like without math? I must admit I never really spent anytime thinking how the world revolves around mathematics. It was not until I watched the show “Numb3rs.” I never considered the ramifications of why numbers are so important to our daily routines. Each episode in the show proves how complex problems can be solved with the simple use of math. Our daily lives revolve around invisible equations that mathematicians derived centuries ago, and we often forget their contribution. “Numb3rs” honours those scholars with a TV show by using their equations.

The show centres around FBI Special Agent Don Eppes (Rob Morrow) and his brother Charlie Eppes (David Krumholtz). Charlie helps Don find answers to unsolvable cases with his brilliance, and the results are always the same. Criminals stand zero chance against probability analysis. If you rob a bank, Charlie will deduce which bank you will rob next, and Don will be there to arrest you. The brilliance by each brother in their respective fields is what makes the show so good. We have Tony and Ridley Scott to thank for producing a show that draws the audience in with out of the box concepts.

I have a new respect for math after watching “Numb3rs.” If you like shows that are complex and use problem solving to attain a certain result, this show is for you.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Numb3rs” (TV series) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.