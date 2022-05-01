Kevin Kritiques: My Science Project

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Do you love the ‘80s and science fiction movies? If you do, “My Science Project” is the perfect movie for you. Sci-fi is always my go-to, and an ‘80s theme always makes for an interesting movie. You know the film will feature cool cars, a high school setting, a character that is very animated and sometimes the time travel concept. This movie has all that and more.

Michael Harlan played by John Stockwell is the central character and obsessed with cars. His car of choice is a 1968 Pontiac GTO. I personally preferred the 1969 Camaro SS, but the GTO is a solid choice for a muscle car in an ‘80s flick. Harlan needs to complete his science project but has nothing lined up. He breaks into a military junkyard to find something that will pass as his science project. You can guess he finds a device that is out of this world, and the craziness begins. His science teacher is none other than Dennis Hopper. Can you imagine Hopper as your teacher? I have always been a big fan of Hopper, because he always delivers an over-the-top character. Add in Fisher Stevens as Harlan’s animated sidekick, and the ‘80s comedy is as good as it gets.

“My Science Project” is a film that I somehow missed seeing in the ‘80s. I found it by accident, and when I found out Dennis Hopper was in it, I could not pass it up. Sci-fi, great cars, ‘80s theme and the whole space-time continuum makes this the movie of choice on a rainy day.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “My Science Project” (1985) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.