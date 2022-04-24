You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Kevin Kritiques: My Cousin Vinny

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Do you have a movie that you could watch over and over? I have a few movies that I watch once a year. For example, on Groundhog Day, I view the movie of the same title. When I am in a sci-fi mood, I watch the original “Blade Runner” movie. Now when I want a little comedy in my life, I watch the film “My Cousin Vinny.” I cannot remember how many times I have watched it, but it is a few. Around 121,000 people rated it 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. It also scored 87 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. I personally give it a solid nine out of 10 for the comedy factor.

“My Cousin Vinny” is a heavy hitter with the actors involved. You have Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei and Ralph Macchio playing opposite each other. The dynamics of all three is comedy in motion. I think maybe because all three are of Italian descent makes for an interesting film. Joe Pesci goes beyond what the role requires, and his physical comedy is timed perfectly. No one does comedy better than Pesci. His subtle nuances are the best in the business, and you cannot help but laugh every time. I know Pesci has done some amazing films, but I will always remember him as Vinny Gambini in “My Cousin Vinny.”

If you are a fan of Joe Pesci and want to laugh, you have to watch “My Cousin Vinny.” If you watched the new Spider-Man series and love Marisa Tomei, you get to see her in a different light. Fans of the “Karate Kid” movies get to see Ralph Macchio in a completely different setting. If you want comedy, look no further.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “My Cousin Vinny” (1992) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.

