Kevin Kritiques: Kung Fu

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Hollywood is working overtime to get their new projects out. Audiences around the world are craving new material since the slow down of the industry caused by the pandemic. “Kung Fu” is one of those projects that I was thrilled to see completed. When it was first announced, I was curious to see what direction it would be taken.

The series is based on Shaolin Kung Fu, which is one of the oldest and most famous styles of Wushu. Having taken a few Shaolin classes, I was wondering how accurate the Kung Fu would be. Olivia Liang, who is the lead, is new to Kung Fu, but she does an excellent job showing what Shaolin is all about. The fight scenes are excellent, and the values of martial arts are truly represented.

I was a fan of the original “Kung Fu,” and I am now a fan of the revisioned TV series. The main difference in the new series is it features a predominantly Asian American cast. The action is fast and representing the underdog is a common theme weaved throughout each episode. Fans of martial arts shows will have to check this one out.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Kung Fu” (TV series) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.