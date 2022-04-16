Kevin Kritiques: Infinite

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Fans of science fiction might want to check out Mark Wahlberg’s movie “Infinite.” The concept is unique and will leave fans with a few questions. Infinite is defined as endless or limitless. Mark discovers that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. The movie takes reincarnation to a whole new level. What if you could remember those past lives? The possibilities would be endless and maybe even infinite.

Mark Wahlberg’s memories start bubbling to the surface, and his reality is questioned. Could he possibly be a blacksmith that knows how to make a katana because of a past life? In movie reality, the answer is yes.

The movie is based on a self-published book called “The Reincarnationist Papers.” With only 1,000 copies in circulation, an assistant to a movie producer found it in a hostel in Nepal. He then pitched the book to his boss, and the rest is history as they say. Think of the infinite possibilities that would never happen.

Against all odds, the book found its way into the right person’s hands, and that person had to be a fan of science fiction. That person also would have to work in the movie industry and believe in the premise of the book to pitch it to the powers that be. Then you would have to get Mark Wahlberg to star and produce the film. The title of the movie definitely fits the obstacles that were overcome for D. Eric Maikranz that wrote “The Reincarnationist Papers.”

The action is intense from the first few seconds of the movie, and Marky Mark does what we all would expect. The concept is a ten, but the transition from book to film is a six. I will be reading the book to see what was missed. If you have the time on a raining day, this film will do the trick.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Infinite” (2021) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.