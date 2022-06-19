You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Kevin Kritiques: Firefly

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

In 2002, one of the greatest science fiction TV shows was produced, and it became a gold standard for future projects in that genre. “Firefly” was canceled after airing for one season, because the executives at Fox thought it was too dark. Personally, I liked the dark aspect, because science fiction is not usually full of soft fantasy. Sci-fi ventures where no one has been before, and that comes at a cost. Plots are complex, and character development pushes boundaries that other genres rarely touch. The writers for “Firefly” were brilliant with their dialogue, and it becomes evident that it is very specific to each character.

“Firefly” is probably one of the only TV series that launched numerous careers. Nathan Fillion who is the star of the show went on to do “Castle” and “The Rookie.” The fact that Fillion is from Edmonton is no surprise, because Canadians often become super stars in the entertainment world. Gina Torres went on to do “Suits,” and Adam Baldwin is the go to guy when a casting agent needs a tough guy that stands at 6’ 4”. Jewel Staite from White Rock, B.C. goes on to star in the TV show, “Family Law.” You have to love that two Canadians starred in my favorite sci fi.

The fact that “Firefly” is a western science fiction TV show is why it is so good. Two of my favorite genres mixed together makes for great TV. Check it out if you are looking for a show that pushes limits.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Firefly” (TV series) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.

