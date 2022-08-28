Kevin Kritiques: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Have you ever watched a movie and had no clue what was going on? “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is set in the multiverse, so I think that is where the confusion lies. I still do not have a strong grasp of the multiverse concept, even though I watched the entire Marvel catalog. There are sections of the movie that border on the absurd. The creators must have silently chuckled that they got away with their unique humor.

I found the film entertaining not for the concepts and off-the-wall humor but for the stellar cast. Michele Yeoh is the star showing us how multidimensional she can be as an actress. Due to the multiverse theme, she had to play several roles. Each role was unique to the character, and Michele was tremendous each time she played a new character. Add her martial arts background, and there was no limit to how far she pushed each role.

The main reason I wanted to view this film is to watch Ke Huy Quan. He is the kid that played Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Quan is also the same kid that was Data in “The Goonies.” He quit acting due to lack of roles for Asian actors, but thankfully for us, he returned to Hollywood to make “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The reason being, he watched “Crazy Rich Asians,” and that was the catalyst to get back into acting. He was brilliant in this film and has not missed a beat since he played Short Round. I look forward to his future projects.

If you like the multiverse, martial arts, zany humor and movies set in laundromats, this film is tailor-made for you.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.