You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Kevin Kritiques: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kevin Kritiques: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Posted by: Posted date: August 28, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Guest Columns | comment : 0

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Have you ever watched a movie and had no clue what was going on? “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is set in the multiverse, so I think that is where the confusion lies. I still do not have a strong grasp of the multiverse concept, even though I watched the entire Marvel catalog. There are sections of the movie that border on the absurd. The creators must have silently chuckled that they got away with their unique humor.

I found the film entertaining not for the concepts and off-the-wall humor but for the stellar cast. Michele Yeoh is the star showing us how multidimensional she can be as an actress. Due to the multiverse theme, she had to play several roles. Each role was unique to the character, and Michele was tremendous each time she played a new character. Add her martial arts background, and there was no limit to how far she pushed each role. 

The main reason I wanted to view this film is to watch Ke Huy Quan. He is the kid that played Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Quan is also the same kid that was Data in “The Goonies.” He quit acting due to lack of roles for Asian actors, but thankfully for us, he returned to Hollywood to make “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The reason being, he watched “Crazy Rich Asians,” and that was the catalyst to get back into acting. He was brilliant in this film and has not missed a beat since he played Short Round. I look forward to his future projects.

If you like the multiverse, martial arts, zany humor and movies set in laundromats, this film is tailor-made for you.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top