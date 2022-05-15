Kevin Kritiques: Dog

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you are looking for a comedy, “Dog” is not it. All the trailers make it look like it would be a funny movie. The ads make it seem family friendly. I think the advertising execs missed their target market. Yes, there is a dog and Channing Tatum starring opposite each other, but this is not a family comedy. It is actually a great drama that focuses on several facets.

Former Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) are paired up against their will. I think of “Tango and Cash” and “Top Dog,” where the dog was not happy with his human partner. It is evident from the beginning of the film that Briggs and Lulu are suffering from PTSD, and they need each other to heal. The film showcases the life of a soldier, along with what K-9 Army Rangers do. The story between dog, and human gets emotional to the point we are rooting for both of them. As the film unfolds, we see how a dog can save a human’s life and vice versa.

Even though I was expecting a comedy, I was thoroughly entertained. We get a glimpse of a dog’s life in the army and how they can change their handler’s life. There are references to PTSD and how mental health can be improved with the help of man’s best friend. The dog is definitely the star, and Channing Tatum helps make that happen.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Dog” (2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.