Kevin Kritiques: Bullet Train

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

If you are a fan of Tarantinoesque films, “Bullet Train” will be right up your alley. The style and dialogue of this movie is something Tarantino would have produced. I was almost disappointed that Quentin did not have his name attached to this particular project. Then I remembered Tarantino is basically retired, unless something spectacular comes his way. This simple fact allows writers like Zak Olkewicz to create a film like “Bullet Train.”

The basic narrative of this film is five assassins board a bullet train with no real objective. There is a mission, but each assassin does not fully understand what it is. The chaos is orchestrated to levels that only fans of action films will really enjoy. With five assassins on a bullet train traveling 320 kilometres per hour, there is not one dull moment in this film.

The surprise twist of this film is Brad Pitt being the lead. His character goes by the codename “Ladybug” and his handler is none other than Sandra Bullock. There is an interesting dynamic between the two, and it brings a comedic value to the film. Pitt’s character is a person who is born without luck. He is the unlucky assassin, and things are always going off the rails for Ladybug. The bizarre moniker and the unlucky aspect makes for a great story.

If you are looking for an action comedy in the style of a Tarantino film, look no further. “Bullet Train” exceeds all levels.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Bullet Train” (2022) is now available for digital streaming and download.