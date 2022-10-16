Kevin Kritiques: Beetlejuice

Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

I often forget it is Spooktober and I am gently reminded when I start seeing Halloween decorations. If you google what movies to watch for Halloween, “Beetlejuice” will always be on the list. It is one of my favorites, because it always sets me in the mood for the season. The film has even obtained cult status, which is no surprise due to its quirky content.

The special effects team relied on the technique of stop motion for this film. Stop motion is now a lost art, and it is used rarely in movies today. For this particular film, it worked flawlessly and is why it is loved by film buffs around the world. Tim Burton has made four films with stop motion, but I regard “Beetlejuice” as his masterpiece. I love the simplicity of the technique and can appreciate how much work is done for a 10 second film clip. There is a certain rawness to it that computer generated scenes will never capture.

The pairing of Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis definitely works, because they have incredible chemistry. Michael Keaton as the psychotic ghost that has no boundaries is what makes this film special. Keaton went beyond what the character was called for, and the results are pure gold. Winona Ryder has always been a favorite actress of mine, because she has a great range when playing unique characters. Her character provides a certain balance to the film which would not be achieved by another actress. Add in our favorite Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara, and Beetlejuice’s cast is complete.

If you are looking for a film for Spooktober, “Beetlejuice” should do the trick.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Beetlejuice” (1988) is now available for digital streaming and download.