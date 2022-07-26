You Are Here: Home » News » Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls

Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls

Posted by: Posted date: July 26, 2022 In: News | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A missing kayaker was found dead downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on July 24.

Parks Canada called Jasper RCMP at 1:25 a.m. advising that they had been dispatched to a report of an overdue kayaker a few hours prior.

The 39-year-old male kayaker was due to arrive at the Sunwapta Resort at 8 p.m. on July 23, but he did not meet his driver at the pickup point.

Parks Canada Visitor Safety later located the abandoned kayak and also the body of the kayaker further downstream.

Police did not disclose the identity of the kayaker but offered their condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

Sunwapta Falls is around 56 kilometres south of the town of Jasper.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top