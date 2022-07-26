Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A missing kayaker was found dead downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on July 24.

Parks Canada called Jasper RCMP at 1:25 a.m. advising that they had been dispatched to a report of an overdue kayaker a few hours prior.

The 39-year-old male kayaker was due to arrive at the Sunwapta Resort at 8 p.m. on July 23, but he did not meet his driver at the pickup point.

Parks Canada Visitor Safety later located the abandoned kayak and also the body of the kayaker further downstream.

Police did not disclose the identity of the kayaker but offered their condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

Sunwapta Falls is around 56 kilometres south of the town of Jasper.