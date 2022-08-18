JPL Club Championships a swinging success

From the left: Ethan Gibbons won junior overall low net, Drew Kovacs won junior overall low gross, Mike Lyon won senior overall low net, Emil Jabs won senior overall low gross, Judy Krefting won ladies’ overall low net, Peggy Paukstat won ladies’ overall low gross and Mitch Foster won men’s overall low gross. The men’s overall low net was won by Mark Smiley who is missing from the photo. Head Golf Professional Troy Mills is on the right. | J.Stockfish photo

In its 97th year, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL) Golf Course hosted the Club Championships on Aug. 13 and 14.

Fifty-four members played in the two-day contest that would determine which ladies, seniors, juniors and men would take home bragging rights in 2022.

The weather couldn’t have been finer and the conditions of the world-famous, Stanley Thompson-designed course were spectacular as usual.

“What a great weekend we had for the 2022 JPL Golf Club – Club Championships,” said Troy Mills, head golf professional at Fairmont JPL.

“We had some fantastic weather, some amazing course conditions thanks to Rob Barr, Glenn Griffis and their entire Golf Course team, coupled with a great turnout by our members that resulted in some incredible competition both days.”

From the meticulously-groomed greens, perfectly aligned with some of Jasper’s most recognized peaks, to the numerous bunkers strategically placed among the 18 fairways, it is obvious with every turn of the head and swing of a club why JPL’s golf course was once again ranked number three in Canada by SCOREGolf magazine.

While not everyone came out a winner, and there were moments when “golf” was not the only four-letter word uttered on the course, an incredible weekend was had by all who were lucky enough to take part.

“On behalf of Tahlon Sweenie our Director of Golf, and the entire Professional Staff here at Canada’s #1 Golf Resort, a BIG THANK YOU goes out to all the participants for playing in this year’s event, along with Brenda Dew, Lee Chorley, Ashley & Travis Chorley, Heather Legacy, Karen Kovich, Spike Baker, Jamie Black, Dave Kjorven, Ali Mason & Terry-Lee Parr for all their efforts in the organization of this year’s event,” Mills said.

“Thank you as well to all the local businesses in town that contributed some awesome donations for prizes, and of course Glenda the Great Catering and JFI Foods for some incredible meals both days.”

The winners of the 2022 Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course Club Championships were:

Ladies’ overall low net – Judy Krefting

Ladies’ overall low gross – Peggy Paukstat

Senior overall low net – Mike Lyon

Senior overall low gross – Emil Jabs

Junior overall low net – Ethan Gibbons

Junior overall low gross – Drew Kovacs

Men’s overall low net – Mark Smiley

Men’s overall low gross – Mitch Foster

From the left: Drew Kovacs, the junior overall low gross winner, Justin Bartziokas and Jackson Irwin enjoy the Club Championship. Mike Cameron looking to drain a putt on hole 15. Ryan Oxley whacks a beauty recovery from the rhubarb on the seventh hole.

Morgan Thomas blasts his tee shot off the 18th tee at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course during the 2022 Club Championships on Aug. 13 and 14. Men’s overall low gross winner Mitch Foster eyes up the trophy table moments before teeing off on the second day of the contest. Trevor Anderson is about to send one on a string down the eighth fairway as Old Man Mountain looks on. Gord Trenholm putting on the 10th hole as the ever impressive Pyramid Mountain provides a stunning backdrop From the left: The second day grouping of Terry-Lee Parr, Peggy Paukstat and Judy Krefting.

Jake Kertsez-Knight sends his shot soaring toward the 14th green. From the left: George Krefting preparing to tee off on the 13th hole as Emils Jabs, Mike Lyon and Orest Huculak look on.

Lincoln Radloff in fine form on the 12th tee.

The winner of the Ladies’ overall low gross, Peggy Paukstat, lines up her putt on the sixth green.

Craig Dodd watches as his ball rolls toward the cup on the second hole while Dale Nutt (left) waits to see if it drops.