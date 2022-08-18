JPL Club Championships a swinging success
In its 97th year, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL) Golf Course hosted the Club Championships on Aug. 13 and 14.
Fifty-four members played in the two-day contest that would determine which ladies, seniors, juniors and men would take home bragging rights in 2022.
The weather couldn’t have been finer and the conditions of the world-famous, Stanley Thompson-designed course were spectacular as usual.
“What a great weekend we had for the 2022 JPL Golf Club – Club Championships,” said Troy Mills, head golf professional at Fairmont JPL.
“We had some fantastic weather, some amazing course conditions thanks to Rob Barr, Glenn Griffis and their entire Golf Course team, coupled with a great turnout by our members that resulted in some incredible competition both days.”
From the meticulously-groomed greens, perfectly aligned with some of Jasper’s most recognized peaks, to the numerous bunkers strategically placed among the 18 fairways, it is obvious with every turn of the head and swing of a club why JPL’s golf course was once again ranked number three in Canada by SCOREGolf magazine.
While not everyone came out a winner, and there were moments when “golf” was not the only four-letter word uttered on the course, an incredible weekend was had by all who were lucky enough to take part.
“On behalf of Tahlon Sweenie our Director of Golf, and the entire Professional Staff here at Canada’s #1 Golf Resort, a BIG THANK YOU goes out to all the participants for playing in this year’s event, along with Brenda Dew, Lee Chorley, Ashley & Travis Chorley, Heather Legacy, Karen Kovich, Spike Baker, Jamie Black, Dave Kjorven, Ali Mason & Terry-Lee Parr for all their efforts in the organization of this year’s event,” Mills said.
“Thank you as well to all the local businesses in town that contributed some awesome donations for prizes, and of course Glenda the Great Catering and JFI Foods for some incredible meals both days.”
The winners of the 2022 Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course Club Championships were:
- Ladies’ overall low net – Judy Krefting
- Ladies’ overall low gross – Peggy Paukstat
- Senior overall low net – Mike Lyon
- Senior overall low gross – Emil Jabs
- Junior overall low net – Ethan Gibbons
- Junior overall low gross – Drew Kovacs
- Men’s overall low net – Mark Smiley
- Men’s overall low gross – Mitch Foster