JPL alumni reunion celebrating 100th anniversary of staff working at resort

The legendary “Royal Retreat” cabin at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. | File photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Jasper Park Lodge (JPL) Staff Alumni Association will be holding a reunion for all former staff to celebrate the 100th anniversary of staff working at the resort.

This will be held on May 6-8, and since this is not a private event, friends of alumni may also attend.

“There are many alumni who now live in Jasper that might like to attend,” said Cheryl Johnston, president of the association.

“We have made special provision for these people, with a reduced registration fee if they are only coming to one event, such as the Saturday night dinner.”

Johnston was one of the nurses at JPL in 1971 and 1972.

“I formed the alumni association in 1991 after organizing a big reunion in Ottawa in 1991, which over 600 alumni attended,” she said in an email.

“We have had seven previous reunions for alumni and this will be the eighth reunion, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of staff working at JPL.”

The association has alumni in every Canadian province, in 17 U.S. states and in 12 countries around the world.

For the event this year, there is a dinner Friday night and another dinner Saturday night, as well as an afternoon at the AthaB on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

There will be tours of the JPL property on Saturday morning and afternoon.

“On Saturday night at the dinner, we will recognize our oldest alumni, Lydia Stanko, who lives in Jasper,” Johnston said.

“She is 96. There are some other alumni attending who are in their 90s as well. Alumni are coming from all over, even one from England.”

All meals have to be purchased and paid directly to JPL.

On Friday and Saturday, a memorabilia room will be open to everyone, which contains articles and old photos from the ‘40s onward.

This room is open from 1 p.m. onward on Friday through to dinner time on Saturday.

Alumni interested in attending can contact Johnston at cheryljohnston24@gmail.com