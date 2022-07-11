JasperNow providing parking info

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Jasper National Park launched its “JasperNow” web page to provide information about parking just in time for Canada Day long weekend.

The new web page includes real-time information about parking at some of the park’s most popular places.

“With over a million visitors expected in the next few months, it can be tough to escape crowds during the summer season,” Parks Canada said in an update.

“This website will be one way to help mitigate and disperse congestion at our highly visited day-use areas.”

Parking updates will be categorized using the following colours: green for parking available, yellow for parking is nearly full and red for parking is full.

“If parking is full, there will also be suggestions on the JasperNow page to visit other areas nearby, or to use different modes of transportation,” Parks Canada added.

Visitors can walk, run or bike around town, and use the connector trails to go to Lake Edith, Lake Annette, Pyramid Beach or even as far as Maligne Canyon.

These popular locations are all within walking or biking distance from the Whistlers and Wapiti Campgrounds and the townsite.

Other travel options include taxi services and carpooling.

Parks Canada provide the following tips to secure a parking spot:

Go early: arrive well before 10 a.m. and leave before it gets really busy.

arrive well before 10 a.m. and leave before it gets really busy. Go late: visit after 5 p.m. or even later and take in a mountain sunset.

visit after 5 p.m. or even later and take in a mountain sunset. Have a Plan A, B & C: there are so many gorgeous places to visit in the park. If Plan A is busy/full go to Plan B, if Plan B is busy… well, then you know the drill, go to Plan C. Expect to share these places with other people too. You can always loop back and visit Plan A or B later in the day.

Check out JasperNow at www.pc.gc.ca/apps/parksnow