Jasper welcoming Canadian veterans once again

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Jasper will once again welcome Canadian Veterans to Jasper National Park for the second annual Veterans Appreciation Event on Nov. 4-13.

Last year’s first-annual event attracted guests from across the country, including former and current members of the Canadian Forces and RCMP, and their supporters.

“We encourage all visitors to Jasper to Venture Beyond and enjoy the natural beauty and adventure around the park,” said MWO (ret) Keith Henderson, founder of Veterans Adventures.

“That Jasper is choosing to thank and show appreciation for those that have served means so much to those of us who have. In addition to the Veterans Appreciation Event, the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion provides complimentary equipment year-round to Veterans and their families so they can fully enjoy what the Park has to offer. Information can be found at Veterans Adventures Jasper.”

For 10 days, the town of Jasper will salute Veterans and thank them for their service with a series of ceremonies and special events including:

National Indigenous Veterans Day

Jasper’s Salute to Women Veterans

Remembrance Day services

Performances by The Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) Drum Line

Performances by The Royal Canadian Artillery Band

Businesses throughout Jasper will offer specials to Veterans during this period including hotel packages, restaurant offers, activity promotions and discounted transportation on VIA Rail.

For more information, visit www.jaspervetfest.com or www.facebook.com/jaspervetfest.