Jasper Slo-Pitch League

Posted date: July 07, 2022
Amanda Schultz of the Barley Kings points to home as the Royals’ John Pelosi rounds third base. | J.Stockfish photos

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Adam McNutt looks on as Victor Vassallo prepares to tee up a pitch. Vassallo hit a walk-off three run homer to give the Swingers a 15-12 victory over the Bandits.
Bill Given of the Royals steps up to the plate in his team’s 29-20 win over the Barley Kings.
The Barley Kings’ Gillian Thompson holds down left field in her team’s high-scoring matchup with the Royals.
The Swingers celebrate their nail biting win over the Bandits.
The Royals’ Connor Cunningham (left) and Tanner Carlton (right) celebrate as Miah Lepine of the Barley Kings looks on.
The Bandits’ Jeremy Johnson pokes one to the outfield in his squad’s narrow loss to the Swingers.

