Jasper shows love for local live theatre production

Joost Tijssen (front) and Pieter van Loon accepting praise from locals after their opening night performance of “From Jasper With Love” at the Lobstick Lodge. | J.Stockfish photos

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

On a gorgeous summer’s eve, locals packed the house for the opening night of Jasper Theater Productions’ highly anticipated play, “From Jasper With Love.”

In what was the first in a string of 70 performances, the founders of Jasper Theater Productions, Joost Tijssen and Peter van Loon, performed their two-person live theatre act with the skill and confidence that can only come from years of professional training and experience.

With incredible soundscapes, impeccable choreography and a brilliant script, Tijssen and van Loon performed a series of hilarious Jasper-centric sketches intended as a tongue-in-cheek cautionary tale to visitors on how not to fall head over heels for this small mountain town nestled amongst majestic peaks, stunning glacial waters and all the beauty nature has to offer.

“The premise, in short, is that we try to protect people from falling in love with Jasper… because the risk is that you just want to move here and leave it all behind; your friends, your family, everything,” Tijssen said half-jokingly.

The audience was in stitches as the two actors portrayed visitors rushing from one iconic location to another, attempting to take in the many sights of Jasper National Park in but a few short hours.

Two recurring characters in the play Eddy—an elk who is suffering from an identity crisis, furious that he is constantly overlooked by tourists searching for other, more interesting creatures—and his psychologist, Dr. Bert, had the crowd roaring with laughter.

It was sketch comedy at its finest.

While the production is the first in Jasper for the two-person troupe, it is far from either performer’s first time on a stage.

Tijssen and van Loon hail from Holland, where they worked as actors and directors after receiving their Bachelor of Arts in theatre from Fontys School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Joost Tijssen (left) and Pieter van Loon perform to a full house on the opening night of their production, “From Jasper With Love.”

After moving to Jasper in 2021, Tijssen and van Loon created Jasper Theater Productions.

Earlier this year, van Loon offered five weeks of acting lessons for children, teens and adults.

“We’re happy to get theatre going in Jasper and we’re just looking forward to an amazing summer where we can hopefully bring some laughs and joy to the evening public.”

Tijssen said that their goal with the production is to provide visitors with some fun context when encountering the sights depicted in the performance while travelling through Jasper National Park.

“We’re giving them tips and tricks about how not to fall in love with Jasper but as you can imagine, people will fall in love with Jasper.”

“From Jasper With Love” is performed Tuesday through Saturday at the Lobstick Lodge and runs from June 28 until Oct. 1.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for those looking to mingle while enjoying drinks on the patio overlooking Jasper and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.jaspertheater.ca

While the play may give visitors reasons to head for the park gates, the addition of professional theatre in the evenings has only given locals one more reason to love Jasper.