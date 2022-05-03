Jasper RCMP shares bicycle safety reminder

With the warmer months fast approaching, we are excited to welcome visitors from both near and far to Alberta’s national parks.

However, with an expected increase in traffic, road safety will be critical for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists alike.

Jasper RCMP would like to remind the public of basic bicycle safety ahead of the upcoming tourist season.

Children under the age of 18-years-old are required by law to wear bike helmets — parents or guardians could face a fine if their child is found riding without one.

It is encouraged that everyone older than 18-years-old also wear helmets as an added measure of safety. Bike helmets save lives.

Bicycles are subject to regular traffic laws like any other vehicle. When biking on the street, please obey all rules of the road including stopping at stop signs, signalling turns and allowing pedestrians to cross at crosswalks.

If you are cycling after dark, it is safest for bicycles to have a headlamp, a red tail lamp and a red reflector on the back of the bike. Make sure other road users can easily see you by wearing bright and reflective gear.

When you’re not on town streets or major roadways, stick to designated bike trails and be sure to check route conditions or closures before heading out.

Be aware of wildlife while biking. Make lots of noise and bring bear spray that you know how, and are prepared, to use.

Jasper RCMP encourages you to keep in mind the above points as a cyclist — together, we can make sure this summer is a safe one.

If you have any information in relation to suspicious or criminal activity, please contact the Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Submitted by Jasper RCMP