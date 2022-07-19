You Are Here: Home » Crime » Jasper RCMP investigate flight from police

Jasper RCMP investigate flight from police

Posted by: Posted date: July 19, 2022 In: Crime, News | comment : 0

On July 18, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m., Jasper RCMP received a report of a stolen flat deck trailer from the Stan Wright Industrial Park in Jasper townsite. Moments later, the same trailer was spotted east of Town on Highway 16.

Jasper RCMP located the trailer on Highway 16, which was being pulled by a Ford pickup truck and had a Dodge pickup truck loaded onto the trailer. A vehicle stop was initiated and the driver of the pickup truck pulled over and then immediately reversed into the police motor vehicle. The driver fled eastbound on Highway 16.

Hinton RCMP located the suspect vehicle east of the Jasper National Park gates, where the driver fled on police once again.

The trailer and Dodge pickup have since been located abandoned in two separate locations.

The Ford pickup truck and its occupants have yet to be located.

Jasper RCMP are looking for anyone with any information regarding this incident, or anyone with dash cam footage of the possible suspects or vehicle, to contact the Jasper RCMP Detachment at 780-852-4421. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Jasper RCMP

