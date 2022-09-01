Jasper RCMP in partnership with the Municipality of Jasper share back-to-school safety tips

Jasper RCMP in partnership with the Municipality of Jasper share back-to-school tips to kick off the 2022-2023 school year. Once again the school bells will ring and Jasper schools will be back in full swing. Jasper RCMP are reminding the public that school zones are in effect.

Drivers are reminded to be aware that there will be an increase in pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders and motor vehicle traffic on the roads and walkways throughout the Municipality of Jasper.

Additionally, Jasper RCMP received concerns from the public regarding unsafe driving practices, that include speeding and unsafe driving in the Cabin Creek area. Initiatives are being explored, including community education, enforcement, signage, traffic devices such as seasonal speed bumps, flashing speed limit signs and rumble strips. However, prior to the possible implementation of any these strategies, Sgt. Rick Bidaisee, Jasper RCMP Detachment Commander would like to remind the public including local residents, that they do have a part to play in addressing these concerns to ensure community safety.

Jasper RCMP is sharing some tips to ensure everyone shares the road safely and to ensure everyone stays safe this school year:

Pay attention to posted speed limits, especially when entering school or playground zones. Slow speeds can improve your reaction time.

Share the road with cyclists. Be patient when following and provide extra space when passing

When pedestrians are crossing the street, come to a complete stop and do not block the crosswalk with your vehicle. Ensure pedestrians have cleared the road before proceeding.

Always follow the direction of crossing guards. Crossing guards are there to keep children safe.

Look out for children, especially during school operating hours. Kids can easily become distracted and unaware of their surroundings.

“Heading back to school is an exciting time for students, parents and community members and we all have to take special care,” says Sgt. Rick Bidaisee. “If everyone does their part this back to school season, our students can get to school safely.”

As a reminder, the recent and current 30 km/hr community speed limit is inclusive of the Town of Jasper—including school zones. Drivers should remember to be particularly alert for students during school hours, especially when dropping off and picking up children from school.

The Jasper RCMP and the Municipality of Jasper wish all students, staff, parents and guardians a safe and happy school year.

Submitted by Jasper RCMP