Jasper loses power due to wildfire

The Municipality of Jasper is experiencing a power outage due to the wildfire. | K.Gedling / Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Jasper townsite is undergoing a power outage due to the Chetamon wildfire, which is now estimated to be over 8,000 hectares in size.

The townsite briefly lost power for an hour on Sunday evening before losing power again at 4 a.m. the following morning.

ATCO says its crews are enacting its emergency plan and working safely to switch over to generator power for the critical sites.

“We would like to reassure residents and visitors that the Municipality, Parks Canada and ATCO have been preparing for this scenario. Critical infrastructure protection measures are in place,” the Municipality of Jasper stated in an update Monday morning.

No communities are at risk at this time and no evacuation process is being considered.

Firefighters saw significant growth of the wildfire into the Snake Indian Valley.

Parks Canada noted the warm, dry and windy weather on Sunday, but added that the rain the following night was welcome.

“Canada fire specialists will fly over the wildfire later this morning to assess if the rainfall had an impact on wildfire activity,” Parks Canada stated in a Monday update.

Parks Canada is also working with the Government of Alberta on Monday “to meet mutual objectives to protect public safety, critical infrastructure and other values at risk.”

“A provincial airtanker lead plane will once again fly over the wildfire to assess the possibility for safe flying conditions for airtanker use of retardant,” Parks Canada added.

Talbot Lake and Talbot Lake Day Use area are now closed until further notice, with Parks Canada saying the lake will be crucial for firefighting efforts in the coming days.

Parks Canada is also warning against using drones.

On Sunday afternoon, an illegal drone user was reported by witnesses along Highway 16, and the user was soon caught and charged by Park Wardens.

“The use of recreational drones in Jasper National Park is dangerous and illegal, carrying a maximum fine of $25,000,” Parks Canada stated.

“Drone users violating Parks Canada regulations, especially the airspace near the Chetamon wildfire, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

For power outage tips, visit ATCO’s website and stay up to date on ATCO’s outage map or download the My ATCO Electricity app for live updates.

Further updates on the wildfire can be found on Jasper National Park’s Facebook page.

Updates from the Municipality of Jasper are available on its website.

For road access updates call 5-1-1 or visit 511 Alberta.