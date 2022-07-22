You Are Here: Home » Guest Columns » Jasper Ladies Golf Tournament

Jasper Ladies Golf Tournament

Posted by: Posted date: July 22, 2022 In: Guest Columns, News, Sports | comment : 0
A group photo of the women who played in the tournament. | Supplied photos

Brenda Dew | Special to the Fitzhugh

The annual Jasper Park Lodge Ladies Golf Tournament – Lena Baxter Memorial was held on July 9 at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge golf course. 

We had 40 golfers from Jasper, Edmonton and Canmore.

This event is also a Golf Fore the Cure event raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society with funds allocated to breast cancer support and information programs in our local community and surrounding areas in Alberta.

The Baxter family offered to match the auction funds raised this year on the 10th Anniversary of Lena passing away. We had 15 wonderful auction items and raised $2,830.

The golf course also did a raffle throughout the day raising another $550.

The winners of the raffle were Brent Leah, Julie Sagan and Hilary Olson.

Tournament results:

Overall Low Gross: Janis Sherriff – 82

Overall Low Net: April Callow – 68

1st Flight

Low Gross: Mary Ann Maclean

Low Net: Joanne Berube

2nd Flight

Low Gross: Laurel Mckay

Low Net: Lee Chorley

3rd Flight

Low Gross: Susan Tessier

Low Net: Linda Downey

4th Flight

Low Gross: Xenia Bubel

Low Net: Barb Gilmour

Ken Baxter, Joanne Baxter and Bob Baxter.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top