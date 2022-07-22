Jasper Ladies Golf Tournament

A group photo of the women who played in the tournament. | Supplied photos

Brenda Dew | Special to the Fitzhugh

The annual Jasper Park Lodge Ladies Golf Tournament – Lena Baxter Memorial was held on July 9 at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge golf course.

We had 40 golfers from Jasper, Edmonton and Canmore.

This event is also a Golf Fore the Cure event raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society with funds allocated to breast cancer support and information programs in our local community and surrounding areas in Alberta.

The Baxter family offered to match the auction funds raised this year on the 10th Anniversary of Lena passing away. We had 15 wonderful auction items and raised $2,830.

The golf course also did a raffle throughout the day raising another $550.

The winners of the raffle were Brent Leah, Julie Sagan and Hilary Olson.

Tournament results:

Overall Low Gross: Janis Sherriff – 82

Overall Low Net: April Callow – 68

1st Flight

Low Gross: Mary Ann Maclean

Low Net: Joanne Berube

2nd Flight

Low Gross: Laurel Mckay

Low Net: Lee Chorley

3rd Flight

Low Gross: Susan Tessier

Low Net: Linda Downey

4th Flight

Low Gross: Xenia Bubel

Low Net: Barb Gilmour

Ken Baxter, Joanne Baxter and Bob Baxter.