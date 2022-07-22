Jasper Ladies Golf Tournament
Brenda Dew | Special to the Fitzhugh
The annual Jasper Park Lodge Ladies Golf Tournament – Lena Baxter Memorial was held on July 9 at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge golf course.
We had 40 golfers from Jasper, Edmonton and Canmore.
This event is also a Golf Fore the Cure event raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society with funds allocated to breast cancer support and information programs in our local community and surrounding areas in Alberta.
The Baxter family offered to match the auction funds raised this year on the 10th Anniversary of Lena passing away. We had 15 wonderful auction items and raised $2,830.
The golf course also did a raffle throughout the day raising another $550.
The winners of the raffle were Brent Leah, Julie Sagan and Hilary Olson.
Tournament results:
Overall Low Gross: Janis Sherriff – 82
Overall Low Net: April Callow – 68
1st Flight
Low Gross: Mary Ann Maclean
Low Net: Joanne Berube
2nd Flight
Low Gross: Laurel Mckay
Low Net: Lee Chorley
3rd Flight
Low Gross: Susan Tessier
Low Net: Linda Downey
4th Flight
Low Gross: Xenia Bubel
Low Net: Barb Gilmour