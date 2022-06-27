Jasper Folk Music Festival unveils 2022 line-up

The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer will be the Friday night headliner for the Jasper Folk Music Festival. | S.Buzzalino photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Jasper Folk Music Festival has been revealing the 2022 line-up throughout June with tickets going on sale earlier this month.

The Friday night headliner will be the Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, and the Saturday night headliner will be Reuben and the Dark with the Bullhorn Singers.

“I feel like we have a little bit of everything,” said Cristin Murphy, executive director of the Jasper Heritage Folk and Blues Society.

With the festival being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID, many of this year’s artists had previously been booked for 2020.

“The headliners are all fresh this year,” Murphy added.

“The original artists that we had booked had conflicts so it didn’t work out, but in the end, we’re very excited with the quality of music that we’re able to provide.”

The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, who have played Jasper before, are a Vancouver-based blues duo consisting of Shawn Hall and Matthew Rogers.

They are known for combining rock-and-roll swagger and decades-deep blues style.

“They have toured with many big acts all over the world and have played many festivals,” Murphy said.

“Just like all musicians, they’re very excited to get back to touring and playing festivals, so we’re really excited to have them. I think they’ll be a great addition to our line-up for this year.”

As for Saturday’s headliners, Reuben and the Dark is a spirited folk-rock outfit led by songwriter and vocalist Reuben Bullock.

“Reuben and the Dark had been around for many years, and we’ve actually looked at them before but have never been able to make it happen,” she said.

The outfit will be collaborating with Kainai-Bloodtribe’s Bullhorn Singers to offer a unique experience.

Among the local artists lending their talent to the festival is Warrior Women, consisting of a mother-daughter duo Matricia Bauer and Mackenzie Brown.

“Warrior Women have always been an integral part of our festival,” Murphy said.

“They open the entire festival with their drumming and singing, and often they would do a closing on Sunday, but this year, because we won’t have a Sunday, the plan is they’ll also open on Saturday morning, so that’ll be a little bit different than what we’ve done, but they’re always a really valuable part of what we offer.”

Well Spaced Trees is another local band that will be participating, with Murphy describing them as having “an amazing sound.”

Folk/soul artist Sonia Deleo also used to live in Jasper and is now based out of Calgary.

Other artists that have been confirmed include the Hillties, Apollo Suns, Yan-Nick Michaud, Amelie Patterson, David Essig and more.

The festival will take place on the new Jim Vena stage donated by CN Rail—for the first time ever—in Commemoration Park on Sept. 9-10.

Tickets and more details are available at www.jasperfolkmusicfestival.ca